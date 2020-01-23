Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post $6.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $23.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $23.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $26.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.42.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.75. 1,992,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,523. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

