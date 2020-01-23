America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.53

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.53 and last traded at $112.22, with a volume of 718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $728.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

