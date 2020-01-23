American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. American Airlines Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-6.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.00-6.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

