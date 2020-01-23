AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Announces Earnings Results

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.