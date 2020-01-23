AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Announces Earnings Results

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter.
Shares of DIT stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $100.00.
About AMCON Distributing
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.