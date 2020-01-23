Ambassador Advisors LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 229.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $287.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.