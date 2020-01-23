Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,863.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 69,220 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,995. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.