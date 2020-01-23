Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 235,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.