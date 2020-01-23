Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 4,472.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 127,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85. Mantech International Corp has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

