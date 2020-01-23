Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,596,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,443. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $92.89 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.98.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

