Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 260.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. 226,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,850. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

