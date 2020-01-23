Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,863 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,863 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.28. 453,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,771. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $306.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.92 and its 200 day moving average is $241.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

