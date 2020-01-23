Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $2,150.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,886.12. 1,562,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,680. The company has a market capitalization of $934.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,828.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,816.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

