Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,878.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,828.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,816.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

