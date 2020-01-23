Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Amati AIM VCT PLC (LON:AMAT) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.93), approximately 1,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.91).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.49. The company has a market cap of $133.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.10.

In other Amati AIM VCT news, insider Peter Lawrence purchased 67,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £99,817.12 ($131,303.76).

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.