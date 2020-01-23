Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Sell Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their sell rating on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Aegis assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.62.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 4,410,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.05. Amarin has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amarin by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

