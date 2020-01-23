Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as high as $8.02. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 20,694 shares.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.
