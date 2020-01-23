Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $63,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock valued at $336,637,779. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,488.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,380.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,261.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

