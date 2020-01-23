Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Trading 8.3% Higher

Almonty Industries Inc (TSE:AII) shares traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, 375,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 305,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.64, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

About Almonty Industries (TSE:AII)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

