Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,935,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 542,917 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.