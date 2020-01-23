Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

ALLY traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 7,543,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,148. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

