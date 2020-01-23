Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.75. Allot Communications shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 173,257 shares changing hands.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $325.66 million, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

