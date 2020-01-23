Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $260.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BABA. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,461,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $554.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.82. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

