Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Trading Up 2.5%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.72, approximately 14,387 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 232,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

AKCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKCA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.