AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Down 1%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.78, 83,439 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 329% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AIT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $103,000.

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

