Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Air Products & Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Air Products & Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $235.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.45. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $154.78 and a 52-week high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

