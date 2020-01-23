Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.
Air Products & Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Air Products & Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.
Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $235.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.45. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $154.78 and a 52-week high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
