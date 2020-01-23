AidCoin Trading Up 69.8% This Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 69.8% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $704,665.00 and approximately $7,798.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.03353353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

