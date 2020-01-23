AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of TSE AGF.B remained flat at $C$6.81 during trading on Thursday. 173,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.82. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of $535.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.