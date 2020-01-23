AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,955 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AFLAC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245,370 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

AFL stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.