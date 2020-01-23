Aeron 1-Day Volume Tops $2.78 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Tidex, Coinrail and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDAX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Binance, Coinrail, Kuna, Gate.io, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.