AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 695,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $105.13 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.