AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $766,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,997,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3,500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.42.

NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $183.05. 114,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,658. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.13. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $108.31 and a 52-week high of $196.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

