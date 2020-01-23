AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $824,000 in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. AFLAC accounts for approximately 0.5% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AFLAC by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after purchasing an additional 876,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group boosted their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.53. 2,523,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

