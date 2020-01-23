AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $778,000 in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,920,000 after buying an additional 781,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 755,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 414,516 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Evergy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,977,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,944,000 after acquiring an additional 324,016 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Evergy by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 445,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 249,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 52,351.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 222,493 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.11. 4,359,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $70.61.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

