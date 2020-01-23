AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $773,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,709,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,220. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.06.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

