AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $759,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,448,160.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $5,991,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,728,703.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,370 shares of company stock worth $44,212,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

MPWR traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $181.71. 330,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day moving average is $157.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

