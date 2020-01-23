AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,049 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.24. 256,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,007. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

