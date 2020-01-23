Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$1.90 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.90 price target on Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian lowered their target price on Adventus Zinc from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Adventus Zinc alerts:

ADZN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,368. Adventus Zinc has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.78.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.