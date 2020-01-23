Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Trading 18.3% Higher

Shares of Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) traded up 18.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, 1,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanz Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Advanz Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $293.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanz Pharma had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter.

Advanz Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanz Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanz Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.