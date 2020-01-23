Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Up 42.9% Over Last 7 Days

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 42.9% higher against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $58,318.00 and $498.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,267,012 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

