Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $495.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $749,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,058,831 shares of company stock worth $39,599,232. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,432,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after buying an additional 312,472 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.7% during the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,000,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 963,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after buying an additional 190,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

