Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 60 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $324.91. 2,945,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $196.60 and a 1-year high of $326.79. The firm has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,213,567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,295 shares of company stock valued at $68,629,486 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

