Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of SPFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 2,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,029. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

