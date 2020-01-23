Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Aduro BioTech posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

ADRO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ADRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 1,056,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,516. Aduro BioTech has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $112.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 56.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 653,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

