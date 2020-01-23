Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $65.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.47. 672,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

