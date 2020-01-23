ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR stock remained flat at $$5.43 on Wednesday. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.