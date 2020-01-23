Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.66. Accuray shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 2,164,021 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,377 shares in the company, valued at $375,380.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 28,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $73,291.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,074.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock valued at $169,767. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Accuray by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 585,024 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,755,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 384,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

