Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 645,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4,163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

