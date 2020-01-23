Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 285.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 264,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,599. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

