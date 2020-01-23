AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. 6,969,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

