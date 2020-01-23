AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after buying an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $87.21 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

